7,243 Shares in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,243 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Century Communities by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Century Communities from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Century Communities stock opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $68.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

