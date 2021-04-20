$741.17 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will announce sales of $741.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $730.40 million and the highest is $749.28 million. Stantec reported sales of $712.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stantec.
Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.59 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%.
STN opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $47.56.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1319 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.
About Stantec
Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
