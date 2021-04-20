$741.17 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will announce sales of $741.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $730.40 million and the highest is $749.28 million. Stantec reported sales of $712.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.59 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

STN opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1319 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

