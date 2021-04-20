742,200 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 742,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $9,745,000. General Electric makes up about 4.9% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 334.4% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,858,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,869,000 after buying an additional 2,200,184 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 52,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in General Electric by 2.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of General Electric by 28.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 110,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 41,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. 643,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,678,586. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

