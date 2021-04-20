$765.27 Million in Sales Expected for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to post $765.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $791.87 million and the lowest is $732.90 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $674.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FUL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of FUL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,026. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.168 dividend. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,824.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,434,253.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $213,857.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,703. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at $104,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at $504,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at $644,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after buying an additional 140,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

