775 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 775 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after purchasing an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after purchasing an additional 823,571 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.32.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $343.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $356.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

