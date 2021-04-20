80,000 Shares in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Acquired by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after buying an additional 318,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 21.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 22.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $258.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CABA shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Cabaletta Bio Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

