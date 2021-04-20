86,070 Shares in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Bought by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 86,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,724.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after buying an additional 5,092,210 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 9,830,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,988,000 after buying an additional 3,500,523 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,357,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after buying an additional 3,279,717 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after buying an additional 1,845,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,842,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,323. The company has a market cap of $722.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.