9,318 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Purchased by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,318 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 177,075 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,452 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 48,186 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in American Airlines Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,242 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

