9,450 Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,450 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NSIT. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSIT opened at $101.96 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.