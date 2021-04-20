Aave Trading Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Aave coin can currently be bought for approximately $359.55 or 0.00644651 BTC on exchanges. Aave has a market cap of $4.49 billion and $596.68 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00066900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00088404 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00041260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,547.11 or 0.06359717 BTC.

Aave Profile

AAVE is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,488,212 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

