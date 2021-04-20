AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Get AC Immune alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of AC Immune stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. AC Immune has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.