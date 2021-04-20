Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Director Sells $163,170.00 in Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Director Susan H. Murphy sold 4,500 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $272,530.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Acme United stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,596. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $126.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.06. Acme United Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Acme United had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acme United in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Acme United in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acme United in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Acme United by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

