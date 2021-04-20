Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.48%.

ACU stock opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. Acme United has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $134.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

In other news, Director Stevenson E. Ward III sold 2,000 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $73,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,198. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

