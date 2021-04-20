Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.48%.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27. Acme United has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $43.40.

Get Acme United alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Stevenson E. Ward III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $73,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $747,198. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.