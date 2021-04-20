Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.48%.
NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27. Acme United has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $43.40.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.
Acme United Company Profile
Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.
See Also: What does a bar chart display?
Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.