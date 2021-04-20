Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,185 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $26,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 378,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 25.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 14.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $48,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

ATVI stock opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.48. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

