Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Shares of Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADEVF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adevinta Asa in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DNB Markets raised Adevinta Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta Asa in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Adevinta Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Adevinta Asa in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF remained flat at $$15.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Adevinta Asa has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.07.

