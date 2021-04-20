adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €300.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADS. Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €293.31 ($345.07).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €277.20 ($326.12) on Friday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company’s fifty day moving average is €278.99 and its 200 day moving average is €281.17.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.