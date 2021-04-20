adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €300.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADS. Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €293.31 ($345.07).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €277.20 ($326.12) on Friday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company’s fifty day moving average is €278.99 and its 200 day moving average is €281.17.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: Price Target

Analyst Recommendations for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit