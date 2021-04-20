Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $200.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.88.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $192.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $112.41 and a 1-year high of $196.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.20 and its 200 day moving average is $163.01.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $170,946,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.5% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 823,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,090,000 after purchasing an additional 64,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

