Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Price Target Cut to $2.25 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADXS opened at $0.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.18. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.57.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 13,144.62% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADXS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Advaxis by 602.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217,634 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Advaxis by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,069,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Advaxis during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advaxis during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit