Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Price Target Cut to $2.25 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ADXS opened at $0.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.18. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.57.
Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 13,144.62% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%.
Advaxis Company Profile
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
