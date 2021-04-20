AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 536 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 109.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $246.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.84. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $122.78 and a one year high of $258.59.

