AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 2,000 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 109,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $7,032,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,488 shares in the company, valued at $36,831,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 54,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $3,497,629.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,683,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 892,987 shares of company stock valued at $58,204,964 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.85.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

