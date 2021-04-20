AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 4,479 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,508,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,604,000 after buying an additional 367,311 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 268,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 162,471 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 19,072 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

