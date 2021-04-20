AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 59,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 59,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.20.

