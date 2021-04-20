AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New $234,000 Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

FALN stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

