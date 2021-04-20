AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 292 Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.17% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSMV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,170 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 21,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.