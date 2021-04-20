AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 850 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 106.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $136.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.20. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

FNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.23.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

