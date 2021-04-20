AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 190 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $84,828,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU opened at $361.15 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.19 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.94 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $353.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.42.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total value of $131,803.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,803.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 520,515 shares of company stock worth $221,253,877. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.93.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.