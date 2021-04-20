Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,950,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $228.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $139.33 and a 1-year high of $231.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

