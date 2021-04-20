Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

