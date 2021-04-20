Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 117 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.30.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.