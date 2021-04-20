Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ossiam increased its position in Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.27.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $257.03 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

