Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $53.67 and a twelve month high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

