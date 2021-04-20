AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in March

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 140.8 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGLNF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AGL Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGL Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:AGLNF opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. AGL Energy has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit