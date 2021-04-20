AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in March

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 140.8 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGLNF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AGL Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGL Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:AGLNF opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. AGL Energy has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93.

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

