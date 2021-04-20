Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.64. Agnico Eagle Mines reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 147.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.35. 176,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average is $68.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $89.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 144.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $162,762,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 941,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,283,000 after acquiring an additional 644,642 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $956,182,000 after acquiring an additional 440,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,477,000 after acquiring an additional 316,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 487,805 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,324,000 after acquiring an additional 237,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

