Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €108.54 ($127.69).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €102.70 ($120.82) on Friday. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €99.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €88.05.

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

