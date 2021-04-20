Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALK. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of ALK opened at $68.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $962,341.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,494.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

