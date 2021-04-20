Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $36.00 at B. Riley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $20.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.20.

AA opened at $36.03 on Friday. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Alcoa by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Alcoa by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

