Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $30.72 on Friday. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $61.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 43,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

