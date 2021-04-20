Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.13 and last traded at $33.13. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.52.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.