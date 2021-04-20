Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.55

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.55 and last traded at C$20.39, with a volume of 883447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.12.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.25.

The firm has a market cap of C$12.17 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$625.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1959 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

