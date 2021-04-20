Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $330.00 at Raymond James

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $350.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $319.73.

NYSE:BABA opened at $234.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.69. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $189.53 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $635.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

