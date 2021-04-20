Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $826.24 Million

Brokerages forecast that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will post $826.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $860.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $787.85 million. Align Technology reported sales of $550.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.77.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Align Technology by 599.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after buying an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $255,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,838,000 after purchasing an additional 261,465 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $7.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $596.20. 371,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,693. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.49. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $184.67 and a 1-year high of $634.46.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

