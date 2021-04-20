Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Align Technology in a research note issued on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALGN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.77.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $603.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a one year low of $184.67 and a one year high of $634.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

