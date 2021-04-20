Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $26.17.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,930.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.

