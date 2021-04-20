Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $26.17.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,930.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit