Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Acquired by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,808 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $56,528.00. Insiders sold 12,800 shares of company stock worth $488,528 over the last ninety days. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABTX stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.13 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Equities analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

