Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 441,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,954. The company has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.28. Allianz has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $26.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.32 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

