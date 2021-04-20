ALLY 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $32,396.00 (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, ALLY has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar. One ALLY coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ALLY has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $32,396.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00065354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00019616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00088869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $351.96 or 0.00636666 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00042843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

