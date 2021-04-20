Alpha Finance Lab Market Cap Tops $335.46 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $335.46 million and approximately $109.53 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002364 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,153,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

