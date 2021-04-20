Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $2,600.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,342.42.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,302.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,125.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,869.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,209.71 and a one year high of $2,318.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,433,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.