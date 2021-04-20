ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26. ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $46.55.

COHEN & STEERS is a manager of income-oriented equity portfolios specializing in U.S. and international real estate securities, large cap value stocks, utilities and listed infrastructure securities, and preferred securities. The company also offers private alternative investment strategies, such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and real estate funds of funds.

